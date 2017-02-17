Angaleena Presley's New Album to Feature Miranda Lambert Song
With her upcoming sophomore album, Wrangled , singer-songwriter Angaleena Presley takes direct aim at topics such as discrimination against women in country music and what she terms the "high-school mentality of Music Row and the pain that's just beneath the surface of the road to stardom." Out April 21st on Mining Light/Thirty Tigers, Wrangled was co-produced by Presley with Oran Thornton and is the follow-up to her 2015 debut, American Middle Class .
Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|4 min
|usa
|159,387
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|IND
|258,913
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|Sat
|Charleston Harvey
|610
|Living in Kentucky (Jul '06)
|Feb 15
|SNJ
|11,003
|Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy includes Bellam...
|Feb 15
|White Christian Man
|1
|Purchase area has state's highest suicide rate
|Feb 14
|name
|9
|West Carter High school...
|Feb 13
|kyblue
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC