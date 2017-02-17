Angaleena Presley's New Album to Feat...

Angaleena Presley's New Album to Feature Miranda Lambert Song

With her upcoming sophomore album, Wrangled , singer-songwriter Angaleena Presley takes direct aim at topics such as discrimination against women in country music and what she terms the "high-school mentality of Music Row and the pain that's just beneath the surface of the road to stardom." Out April 21st on Mining Light/Thirty Tigers, Wrangled was co-produced by Presley with Oran Thornton and is the follow-up to her 2015 debut, American Middle Class .

