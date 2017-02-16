Adkins files legislation to make adoption more affordable -
House Democratic Caucus Leader Rocky Adkins Friday filed House Bill 295, legislation to create a Kentucky income tax credit to offset adoption costs. "I have had a number of constituents approach me about ways to offset the cost of adopting, which can be very expensive," said Adkins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Floyd County Times.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|Ms Sassy
|258,821
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|10 hr
|CriminalForever
|159,304
|Living in Kentucky (Jul '06)
|Wed
|SNJ
|11,003
|Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy includes Bellam...
|Wed
|White Christian Man
|1
|Purchase area has state's highest suicide rate
|Feb 14
|name
|9
|West Carter High school...
|Feb 13
|kyblue
|4
|Kentucky urged to raise cigarette tax (Nov '08)
|Feb 3
|Jhon
|167
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC