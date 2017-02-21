a Do your job,a Republican-friendly audience demands of McConnell
A few hundred protesters gathered outside the American Legion hall in Lawrenceburg, Ky., to greet Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who spoke at a lunch with local business leaders on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell takes a plate of pulled pork barbecue at a lunch with local business leaders in Lawrenceburg, Ky., on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Earl
|258,813
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|13 hr
|DrDoc
|159,484
|trump drain swamp now
|19 hr
|new president needed
|1
|Connie simpson
|Mon
|Angie
|4
|Loretta Morgan
|Mon
|Crazy people
|3
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|Feb 18
|Charleston Harvey
|610
|Living in Kentucky (Jul '06)
|Feb 15
|SNJ
|11,003
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC