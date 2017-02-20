2017 Official Highway Map Celebrates Kentucky's 225th Birthday
Featuring the Commonwealth's expansive waterways, Kentucky's new road maps will create quite a splash in the upcoming travel season. The 2017 Official Highway Map now available at rest areas, welcome centers, local convention and tourism offices and all Kentucky state parks provides more than directions for its readers.
