2 Kentucky students send biology experiment into space Read Story AP
An experiment developed by two Kentucky students has been sent into space. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Will Casto and Danielle Gibson are students at the Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics, a high school at Morehead State University.
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|14 min
|Jay
|258,954
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|Allyallcrazylol
|159,439
|Connie simpson
|11 hr
|Angie
|4
|Loretta Morgan
|11 hr
|Crazy people
|3
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|Feb 18
|Charleston Harvey
|610
|Living in Kentucky (Jul '06)
|Feb 15
|SNJ
|11,003
|Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy includes Bellam...
|Feb 15
|White Christian Man
|1
