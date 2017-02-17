2 Kentucky students send biology experiment into space Read Story AP

2 Kentucky students send biology expe...

2 Kentucky students send biology experiment into space

Sunday

An experiment developed by two Kentucky students has been sent into space. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Will Casto and Danielle Gibson are students at the Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics, a high school at Morehead State University.

