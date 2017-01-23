WorkZone: Right-to-work laws gain momentum following election
Pennsylvania, with its deep history of organized labor and unionization efforts in the health care and service industries, has long resisted laws that would undermine union membership. So the Keystone State is not one of the more than two dozen states have passed so-called "right-to-work" laws, which prohibit employers from requiring workers - if represented by a labor union - to become members of that union and pay dues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|4 min
|Ka BOOM
|256,724
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|11 min
|ChromiuMan
|158,171
|Kentucky child support laws (May '08)
|Jan 18
|Ebony
|1,261
|LEGALIZE GAMEFOWL SPORTS in Agricultural Zoning. (Jul '16)
|Jan 14
|un agenda 21
|7
|Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08)
|Jan 11
|no secret
|352
|VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go...
|Jan 10
|Forward Observer
|50
|G-D is! (Oct '14)
|Jan 9
|T imGolden
|8
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC