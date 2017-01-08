Winter storm hits New England after i...

Winter storm hits New England after icing over the South

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

DURHAM, N.C. >> The first big snowstorm of the year in the Northeast dumped more than a foot of snow in areas of southern New England after leaving a glaze of ice and snow and bitterly cold temperatures across the South. Below freezing temperatures persisted throughout much of the eastern U.S. on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 hr Crossroads50 255,600
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 hr smart tart 157,482
News Trump meets with Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton Jan 6 Black Lives Matter 2
I'm THE cancer survivor! Jan 6 NO TRUMP BIRTH Cert 2
NIGERIAN PRINCESSES in Trumped-Up SEX SCANDAL ! Jan 6 TRUMP a NIGERIAN ... 3
News News in Brief - 5:15 pm updated: Jan 5 tad 3
I despies my daughter's boyfriend (May '09) Jan 5 Ask Abbey Hoffman 156
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,606 • Total comments across all topics: 277,734,745

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC