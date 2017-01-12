Why Utah is one of the best states to fall in love
A new study out of Michigan State University ranked Utah as the second-best state to find love . It trailed only Mississippi in the rankings, but sat above Wisconsin, Vermont and Alaska within the top five, according to a press release on the study.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|4 min
|Just call me ABE 2
|256,063
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|ChromiuMan
|157,838
|LEGALIZE GAMEFOWL SPORTS in Agricultural Zoning.
|23 hr
|un agenda 21
|7
|Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08)
|Jan 11
|no secret
|352
|VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go...
|Jan 10
|Forward Observer
|53
|G-D is! (Oct '14)
|Jan 9
|T imGolden
|8
|Trump meets with Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton
|Jan 6
|Black Lives Matter
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC