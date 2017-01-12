Why such hostility toward a promising policy?

The Elizabethtown Independent School Board recently became the first local education oversight body in Kentucky to express collective hostility toward giving parents the option of a different type of public-school experience for their children. It passed a resolution claiming a charter-school policy "unilaterally takes critically needed funds from local school districts and redirects them to charter schools, thereby debilitating the significantly underfunded system of funding for public education for all Kentucky schools."

