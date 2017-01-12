Why such hostility toward a promising policy?
The Elizabethtown Independent School Board recently became the first local education oversight body in Kentucky to express collective hostility toward giving parents the option of a different type of public-school experience for their children. It passed a resolution claiming a charter-school policy "unilaterally takes critically needed funds from local school districts and redirects them to charter schools, thereby debilitating the significantly underfunded system of funding for public education for all Kentucky schools."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 hr
|another viewer
|157,815
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|Fox News BS
|256,016
|LEGALIZE GAMEFOWL SPORTS in Agricultural Zoning.
|9 hr
|un agenda 21
|7
|Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08)
|Jan 11
|no secret
|352
|VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go...
|Jan 10
|Forward Observer
|53
|G-D is! (Oct '14)
|Jan 9
|T imGolden
|8
|Trump meets with Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton
|Jan 6
|Black Lives Matter
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC