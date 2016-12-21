Watkins pre-files bills to boost public safety, consumer protection

With an overall goal of making the public safer, state Rep. Gerald Watkins has pre-filed three bills for the 2017 legislative session that would crack down on criminals committing some of the most serious crimes and strengthen consumer-safety protections. The first of his bills would require anyone convicted of attempting to murder a peace officer or firefighter to serve at least 85 percent of his or her sentence before being eligible for probation or parole.

