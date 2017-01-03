UPIKE student recognized for research -
University of Pikeville student Danielle Upton earned second place for her health sciences poster presentation during the Kentucky Academy of Science 2016 Annual Meeting held at the University of Louisville. Upton, a chemistry major from Mayfield, has worked with Maiyon Park, assistant professor of physiology at the Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine, for three years on her research titled "Anacardic acid, found in cashews and mangoes, as a dietary supplement for pancreatic cancer patients."
