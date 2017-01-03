Update* On Fatal Accident in Morgan County

The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol reported that 18-year-old Bailey Britt of Kentucky was traveling south on State Route 285 Sunday morning around 9:15, when she failed to negotiate a curve, over corrected and drove off the right side of the roadway. Britt was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, but her infant, Raylee Jackson Marks, was in a rear facing child safety seat that was not latched properly and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.