Update* On Fatal Accident in Morgan County
The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol reported that 18-year-old Bailey Britt of Kentucky was traveling south on State Route 285 Sunday morning around 9:15, when she failed to negotiate a curve, over corrected and drove off the right side of the roadway. Britt was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, but her infant, Raylee Jackson Marks, was in a rear facing child safety seat that was not latched properly and was pronounced dead at the scene.
