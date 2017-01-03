U of L trustees case headed to Kentucky Supreme Court
Josh Young, the man who made national headlines in 2013 after he was acquitted of murdering his stepbrother Trey Zwicker, is facing several serious charges after being arrested over the weekend. Josh Young, the man who made national headlines in 2013 after he was acquitted of murdering his stepbrother Trey Zwicker, is facing several serious charges after being arrested over the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|9 min
|usa
|157,570
|VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go...
|35 min
|Forward Observer
|53
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|40 min
|Just call me ABE 2
|255,724
|G-D is! (Oct '14)
|17 hr
|T imGolden
|8
|Trump meets with Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton
|Jan 6
|Black Lives Matter
|2
|I'm THE cancer survivor!
|Jan 6
|NO TRUMP BIRTH Cert
|2
|NIGERIAN PRINCESSES in Trumped-Up SEX SCANDAL !
|Jan 6
|TRUMP a NIGERIAN ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC