Trumpa s commerce pick opened his wallet for McConnell, Kentucky Republicans
Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross, who is Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Commerce Department, has been a generous contributor to the fundraising committees of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the Republican Party of Kentucky. According to a questionnaire posted by the Senate Commerce Committee this week , Ross contributed $35,200 to four of McConnell's committees for his 2014 re-election campaign, as well as $9,800 to the state Republican party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|4 min
|Paducah Pete
|157,241
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|13 min
|IND
|255,309
|VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go...
|14 min
|Phoenix97
|45
|Annual Community Diversity Breakfast set
|Mon
|Hero
|1
|I despies my daughter's boyfriend (May '09)
|Jan 2
|Specialist
|155
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|Dec 28
|Elf
|604
|1 Kentucky county has double-digit jobless rate...
|Dec 27
|Della
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC