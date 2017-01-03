Trumpa s commerce pick opened his wallet for McConnell, Kentucky Republicans

Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross, who is Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Commerce Department, has been a generous contributor to the fundraising committees of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the Republican Party of Kentucky. According to a questionnaire posted by the Senate Commerce Committee this week , Ross contributed $35,200 to four of McConnell's committees for his 2014 re-election campaign, as well as $9,800 to the state Republican party.

