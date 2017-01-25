Toyota Manufacturing Kentucky Holding...

Toyota Manufacturing Kentucky Holding On-Site Job Fair

Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

They say that at the fair, people will have the chance to meet with representatives from both Toyota and Kelly Services, learn about the organization and the application process, watch a realistic job preview video, and participate in a tour of their "Day of Work" testing area. The job fair will take place at the Toyota Visitor's Center at 1001 Cherry Blossom Way in Georgetown.

