Tolling began on the Lincoln, Kennedy...

Tolling began on the Lincoln, Kennedy and East End Bridge on Dec. 30.

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

A spokesperson for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said on Monday that all remaining transponders are expected to be distributed early this week and they are working on getting more. "We knew interest in RiverLink transponders would be high, but demand has skyrocketed over the past few weeks," Megan McLain, tolling project manager with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 2 min Left wing loony 255,192
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 45 min ChromiuMan 157,143
News Annual Community Diversity Breakfast set 8 hr Hero 1
I despies my daughter's boyfriend (May '09) 16 hr Specialist 155
News VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go... Mon M Clift 42
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) Dec 28 Elf 604
News 1 Kentucky county has double-digit jobless rate... Dec 27 Della 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,540 • Total comments across all topics: 277,562,535

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC