Tolling began on the Lincoln, Kennedy and East End Bridge on Dec. 30.
A spokesperson for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said on Monday that all remaining transponders are expected to be distributed early this week and they are working on getting more. "We knew interest in RiverLink transponders would be high, but demand has skyrocketed over the past few weeks," Megan McLain, tolling project manager with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.
