Some question whether sheriff should investigate rape case

21 hrs ago

Experts and law enforcement disagree on whether a western Kentucky sheriff should recuse his office from investigating a high-profile rape case with a wealthy, politically connected defendant. The case involves Daviess County businessman and former University of Kentucky board chairman Billy Joe Miles, who was charged in September with rape, sodomy and bribery of a witness.

