Senate passes bill making Kentucky 'r...

Senate passes bill making Kentucky 'right-to-work' state

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

The Kentucky Senate on Saturday gave final approval to a bill letting union members in the state choose to pay dues while also getting union benefits. The 'right-to-work' measure, House Bill 1, cleared the Senate on a 25-12 vote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 2 hr Patriot 255,548
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 7 hr CriminalForever 157,419
News Trump meets with Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton Fri Black Lives Matter 2
I'm THE cancer survivor! Fri NO TRUMP BIRTH Cert 2
NIGERIAN PRINCESSES in Trumped-Up SEX SCANDAL ! Fri TRUMP a NIGERIAN ... 3
News News in Brief - 5:15 pm updated: Thu tad 3
I despies my daughter's boyfriend (May '09) Jan 5 Ask Abbey Hoffman 156
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,212 • Total comments across all topics: 277,709,179

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC