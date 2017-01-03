Senate passes bill making Kentucky 'right-to-work' state
The Kentucky Senate on Saturday gave final approval to a bill letting union members in the state choose to pay dues while also getting union benefits. The 'right-to-work' measure, House Bill 1, cleared the Senate on a 25-12 vote.
