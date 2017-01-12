Saint Joseph Martin makes a Best Places to Work in Kentuckya list -
Saint Joseph Martin, part of KentuckyOne Health, earned a place on the 13th Annual Best Places to Work in Kentucky list, which identifies and recognizes Kentucky's best employers. Saint Joseph Martin was recognized in the small-sized employer category, for companies with 15-149 employees.
