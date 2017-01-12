Right-to-work weakens unions, but will it bring jobs?
Unions only represent 11 percent of the workforce nationwide, but their influence - actual or perceived - can have a big effect on where companies locate, corporate site selectors say.
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|4 min
|Jay
|255,978
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|30 min
|another viewer
|157,789
|Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08)
|Jan 11
|no secret
|352
|VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go...
|Jan 10
|Forward Observer
|53
|G-D is! (Oct '14)
|Jan 9
|T imGolden
|8
|Trump meets with Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton
|Jan 6
|Black Lives Matter
|2
|I'm THE cancer survivor!
|Jan 6
|NO TRUMP BIRTH Cert
|2
