Required: Full, fast repeal of Obamacare

Required: Full, fast repeal of Obamacare

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Grayson News Gazette

By keeping control of the Senate and House of Representatives in Washington after sending an Obamacare-repeal bill to the desk of the law's namesake last January, Republicans won the White House on a message of dismantling the disastrous health-insurance policy. It didn't hurt them in Kentucky, either, where the GOP won control of the House for the first time in nearly a century and now holds a supermajority in both chambers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 51 min Jay 256,553
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 hr Shane 158,110
Kentucky child support laws (May '08) Jan 18 Ebony 1,261
LEGALIZE GAMEFOWL SPORTS in Agricultural Zoning. (Jul '16) Jan 14 un agenda 21 7
Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08) Jan 11 no secret 352
News VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go... Jan 10 Forward Observer 53
G-D is! (Oct '14) Jan 9 T imGolden 8
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,244 • Total comments across all topics: 278,132,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC