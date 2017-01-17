Required: Full, fast repeal of Obamacare
By keeping control of the Senate and House of Representatives in Washington after sending an Obamacare-repeal bill to the desk of the law's namesake last January, Republicans won the White House on a message of dismantling the disastrous health-insurance policy. It didn't hurt them in Kentucky, either, where the GOP won control of the House for the first time in nearly a century and now holds a supermajority in both chambers.
