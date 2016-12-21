Rep. Jeff Hoover becomes Kentucky's first Republican House Speaker in 96 years

Rep. Jeff Hoover of Jamestown made history shortly after noon Tuesday when the General Assembly's longest-serving Minority Floor Leader is set to became the first Republican Speaker of the House in 96 years. In the November General Election, Republicans not only wrested the House out of Democratic control since 1922, the 19-seat gain gives them a super-majority - 64 seats to 36 - and the ability to push through its agenda with no meaningful opposition if party discipline holds.

