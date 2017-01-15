Rand Paul discusses Obamacare replacement plans

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul on Sunday unveiled the broad strokes of his Obamacare replacement package, a measure he again said Republicans must pass "on the same day as we do repeal." "We've had six years to complain and we have complained - I've been one of those complaining about Obamacare," he told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.