Prison fight results in death of Kentucky inmate

The state Department of Corrections says the inmate died Wednesday of injuries he suffered during a Jan. 4 fight at the Kentucky State Reformatory in LaGrange. Officials say the inmate was taken to a local hospital after the fight.

