Principal pleads not guilty to federal child porn charges
Media report that former LaRue County High School principal Stephen Kyle Goodlett appeared Thursday in U.S. District Court in Louisville to answer to the charges. He was indicted this month on federal charges of possessing and transporting child pornography.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|12 min
|usa
|158,380
|Pain Clinic
|27 min
|Michelle
|1
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|39 min
|Read slowly
|257,037
|Are you using a heat reclaimer? Beware!
|Wed
|Joe M
|1
|Connie simpson
|Wed
|Lover
|5
|KY Jails Inmates mugshots (Jun '10)
|Jan 24
|Yessir
|4
|Ashley Judd's grandmother skeptical of Senate run (Nov '12)
|Jan 23
|Catfan
|22
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC