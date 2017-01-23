Pompeo confirmed; mission now is mending bridges between CIA, Trump
Mike Pompeo was confirmed as CIA director by the Senate on Monday, putting the conservative Kansas congressman in charge of an agency that is bracing for its most contentious relationship with the White House in decades. The Senate vote was 66-32, with Rand Paul of Kentucky as the only Republican to vote against Pompeo.
