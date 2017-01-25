Penn State Football Hopes To Land Kentucky Commit Joshua Paschal
The Nittany Lions won't have too many uncommitted recruits to pursue in the week leading up to National Signing Day; James Franklin indicated in his end-of-year press conference that he'd be using the time to keep fringe verbal commits with his recruiting class. However, there is one top prospect who could flip to the Nittany Lions at the final hour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Onward State.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|16 min
|Fox News BS
|256,815
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|8 hr
|CriminalForever
|158,246
|KY Jails Inmates mugshots (Jun '10)
|15 hr
|Yessir
|4
|Ashley Judd's grandmother skeptical of Senate run (Nov '12)
|Mon
|Catfan
|22
|Kentucky child support laws (May '08)
|Jan 18
|Ebony
|1,261
|LEGALIZE GAMEFOWL SPORTS in Agricultural Zoning. (Jul '16)
|Jan 14
|un agenda 21
|7
|Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08)
|Jan 11
|no secret
|352
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC