One of Kentucky's Last Two Remaining Abortion Providers to Close Down
As of January 27, the state of Kentucky will have only one remaining legal abortion provider. The EMW Women's Clinic in Lexington is closing, news that was first reported in a Friday post on the Kentucky National Organization for Women Facebook page.
