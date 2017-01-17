On a roll, Ky. GOP should beware of overreaching
Working Kentuckians were shut out of the first hearing on two anti-union bills because the committee room had been reserved for a breakfast by Americans For Prosperity, the Tea Party-embracing organization founded by the Koch brothers. All the seats were taken before the union members arrived.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Harlan Daily Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|6 min
|ChromiuMan
|158,013
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|18 min
|Fix News BS
|256,413
|Kentucky child support laws (May '08)
|9 hr
|Ebony
|1,261
|LEGALIZE GAMEFOWL SPORTS in Agricultural Zoning. (Jul '16)
|Jan 14
|un agenda 21
|7
|Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08)
|Jan 11
|no secret
|352
|VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go...
|Jan 10
|Forward Observer
|53
|G-D is! (Oct '14)
|Jan 9
|T imGolden
|8
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC