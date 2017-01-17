On a roll, Ky. GOP should beware of o...

On a roll, Ky. GOP should beware of overreaching

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Harlan Daily Enterprise

Working Kentuckians were shut out of the first hearing on two anti-union bills because the committee room had been reserved for a breakfast by Americans For Prosperity, the Tea Party-embracing organization founded by the Koch brothers. All the seats were taken before the union members arrived.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Harlan Daily Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 6 min ChromiuMan 158,013
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 18 min Fix News BS 256,413
Kentucky child support laws (May '08) 9 hr Ebony 1,261
LEGALIZE GAMEFOWL SPORTS in Agricultural Zoning. (Jul '16) Jan 14 un agenda 21 7
Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08) Jan 11 no secret 352
News VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go... Jan 10 Forward Observer 53
G-D is! (Oct '14) Jan 9 T imGolden 8
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,125 • Total comments across all topics: 278,049,379

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC