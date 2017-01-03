Officials examining air quality as fi...

Officials examining air quality as fire burns in northeast Jefferson Co.

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

The mother complained of cramps for hours. Now, investigators are looking into who is responsible, and two very different stories are emerging.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 5 min Just call me ABE 2 255,833
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr Strel 157,628
Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08) 3 hr no secret 352
News VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go... Tue Forward Observer 53
G-D is! (Oct '14) Mon T imGolden 8
News Trump meets with Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton Jan 6 Black Lives Matter 2
I'm THE cancer survivor! Jan 6 NO TRUMP BIRTH Cert 2
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,368 • Total comments across all topics: 277,813,805

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC