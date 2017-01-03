Obamacare repeal could cost Kentucky ...

Obamacare repeal could cost Kentucky 45,000 jobs, study says

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Insurance News Net

Federal spending boosts the economy, but when funds are cut, the results "play out in the other direction, triggering losses in employment, economic activity, and state and local revenues," the report said. Nationwide, ending the two provisions cited in the study would result in 2.6 million fewer jobs in 2019, the study said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance News Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 10 min Limbertwig 255,443
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 37 min Nancy 157,298
News News in Brief - 5:15 pm updated: 9 hr tad 3
I despies my daughter's boyfriend (May '09) 16 hr Ask Abbey Hoffman 156
News VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go... 21 hr Forward Observer 46
News Annual Community Diversity Breakfast set Jan 2 Hero 1
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) Dec 28 Elf 604
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,784 • Total comments across all topics: 277,651,358

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC