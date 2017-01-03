Nolan charged with trafficking -

Photo submitted Kentucky State Police confiscated approximately 13 ounces of synthetic marijuana, .75 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on Sunday. A Middlesboro man is facing charges including trafficking in synthetic drugs after police allegedly found him in possession of synthetic drugs following a traffic stop.

