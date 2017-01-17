Nieces breathe new life into aunt Jean Ritchie's folk songs
Whether it was songs about the coal mines or the decline of the railroad, the late legendary folk singer Jean Ritchie's music struck a chord with many, particularly those living in the Kentucky mountains. Throughout her career, Ritchie's family was also drawn into the spotlight, whether it was with her or for their own mountain melodies and traditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|12 min
|CriminalForever
|158,138
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Jay
|256,686
|Kentucky child support laws (May '08)
|Jan 18
|Ebony
|1,261
|LEGALIZE GAMEFOWL SPORTS in Agricultural Zoning. (Jul '16)
|Jan 14
|un agenda 21
|7
|Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08)
|Jan 11
|no secret
|352
|VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go...
|Jan 10
|Forward Observer
|50
|G-D is! (Oct '14)
|Jan 9
|T imGolden
|8
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC