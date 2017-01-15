Next 25 Articles

Next 25 Articles

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Lucianne.com

Trenton - A former state clerk will spend three years in prison for falsifying employment records to collect government assistance meant for poor people. Tonia Ramaza-Williams, 40, collected more than $82,000 in benefits, Attorney General Christopher S. Porrino said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 2 min Uncle Tab 257,455
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr usa 158,459
Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08) 4 hr Clark 354
Pain Clinic Jan 27 Michelle 1
Are you using a heat reclaimer? Beware! Jan 25 Joe M 1
Connie simpson Jan 25 Lover 5
KY Jails Inmates mugshots (Jun '10) Jan 24 Yessir 4
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,477 • Total comments across all topics: 278,369,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC