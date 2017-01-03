Men's Basketball: Five-star recruit Diallo picks Kentucky over UConn
Five-star recruit Hamidou Diallo talks with UConn forward Mamadou Diarra during the Huskies' 70-67 loss to Auburn on Dec. 23 at the XL Center in Hartford. Class of 2017 men's basketball recruit Hamidou Diallo, a five-star prospect who has been heavily pursued by UConn over the past year, announced Saturday that he would attend the University of Kentucky and play for head coach John Calipari.
