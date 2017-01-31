Meet Jeff Jobe, White House Skype que...

Meet Jeff Jobe, White House Skype questioner

Read more: KABC-AM Los Angeles

The publisher of six weekly community newspapers in South Central Kentucky, Jobe learned Wednesday that he had been invited by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer to ask a question at the next day's press briefing - via Skype. "You're talking to a guy who is sitting in his car behind his office building in Glasgow, Kentucky," Jobe said in an interview.

