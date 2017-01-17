Marshall University Research Receives...

Marshall University Research Receives Coal Country Grant

U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins announced that Marshall University Research Corporation has received a grant of more than $1.3 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission to train community health workers in coal counties. The grant of $1,325,655 aims to improve public health and access to care in rural coal communities.

