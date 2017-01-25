Man shot in California neighborhood

Man shot in California neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

The shooting was reported near the intersection of 23rd and Kentucky streets around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe. The shooting was reported near the intersection of 23rd and Kentucky streets around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 min Panks 256,929
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 9 min Strel 158,308
Are you using a heat reclaimer? Beware! 4 hr Joe M 1
Connie simpson 5 hr Lover 5
KY Jails Inmates mugshots (Jun '10) Tue Yessir 4
News Ashley Judd's grandmother skeptical of Senate run (Nov '12) Mon Catfan 22
Kentucky child support laws (May '08) Jan 18 Ebony 1,261
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,703 • Total comments across all topics: 278,250,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC