Man Sentenced For Driving Through Memorial Day Crosses
A man has been sentenced to three years in jail for driving through a Memorial Day cross display in western Kentucky. The Gleaner reports 28-year-old Anthony Burrus of Henderson was sentenced Monday on charges of criminal mischief and leaving the scene of an accident.
