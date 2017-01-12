Man Sentenced For Driving Through Mem...

Man Sentenced For Driving Through Memorial Day Crosses

Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

A man has been sentenced to three years in jail for driving through a Memorial Day cross display in western Kentucky. The Gleaner reports 28-year-old Anthony Burrus of Henderson was sentenced Monday on charges of criminal mischief and leaving the scene of an accident.

