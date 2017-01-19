Louisville's New $1.1 Billion Bridge: Empty at Rush Hour
Kentucky and Indiana just cut the ribbon on the $1.1 billion "East End Bridge," part of the even bigger $2.6 billion "Ohio River Bridges" project, which encompasses two new bridges over the Ohio River and one enormous tangle of an interchange. The project has widely ridiculed for its outrageous expense and for degrading the connection between downtown Louisville and the riverfront.
