Louisville's New $1.1 Billion Bridge:...

Louisville's New $1.1 Billion Bridge: Empty at Rush Hour

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: StreetsBlog.org

Kentucky and Indiana just cut the ribbon on the $1.1 billion "East End Bridge," part of the even bigger $2.6 billion "Ohio River Bridges" project, which encompasses two new bridges over the Ohio River and one enormous tangle of an interchange. The project has widely ridiculed for its outrageous expense and for degrading the connection between downtown Louisville and the riverfront.

Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 4 min Fix News BS 256,458
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 10 min ChromiuMan 158,061
Kentucky child support laws (May '08) Wed Ebony 1,261
LEGALIZE GAMEFOWL SPORTS in Agricultural Zoning. (Jul '16) Jan 14 un agenda 21 7
Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08) Jan 11 no secret 352
News VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go... Jan 10 Forward Observer 53
G-D is! (Oct '14) Jan 9 T imGolden 8
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,193 • Total comments across all topics: 278,080,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC