Louisville Artist K.Y.N.G. Debuts His...

Louisville Artist K.Y.N.G. Debuts His New Single 'Kentucky Life'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Kentucky's newest rising artist K.Y.N.G. has released his latest single, "Kentucky Life". The song describes the regular day to day life of a Louisville native, and listeners may be surprised when they hear what it entails.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 32 min AMERICAN SUNSHINE 256,462
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr ChromiuMan 158,064
Kentucky child support laws (May '08) Wed Ebony 1,261
LEGALIZE GAMEFOWL SPORTS in Agricultural Zoning. (Jul '16) Jan 14 un agenda 21 7
Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08) Jan 11 no secret 352
News VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go... Jan 10 Forward Observer 53
G-D is! (Oct '14) Jan 9 T imGolden 8
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,292 • Total comments across all topics: 278,083,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC