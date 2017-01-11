Life sentence given for fentanyl-related overdose death -
A drug trafficking ringleader has become the first person in Kentucky sentenced to life in prison by a federal judge for causing an overdose death attributed to the powerful drug fentanyl, prosecutors said Wednesday. Navarius Westberry was given the life sentence for his role in distributing fentanyl that resulted in a 25-year-old man's 2015 overdose death in Richmond.
