Lexington abortion clinic to close at end of January Read Story WHAS11.com Staff
The Kentucky National Organization for women announced the news on Facebook Friday, Jan. 13. They said in part on Facebook : "It is with extreme sadness and deep regret that I write to tell you , that EMW WOMEN'S CLINIC, Lexington will close January 27th."
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|19 min
|AMERICAN SUNSHINE
|256,215
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|another viewer
|157,890
|LEGALIZE GAMEFOWL SPORTS in Agricultural Zoning. (Jul '16)
|Jan 14
|un agenda 21
|7
|Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08)
|Jan 11
|no secret
|352
|VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go...
|Jan 10
|Forward Observer
|53
|G-D is! (Oct '14)
|Jan 9
|T imGolden
|8
|Trump meets with Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton
|Jan 6
|Black Lives Matter
|2
