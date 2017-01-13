Legislative Update: Sen. Max Wise - 1...

Legislative Update: Sen. Max Wise - 13 Jan 2017

By State Senator Max Wise, 16th District: Adair, Clinton, Cumberland, McCreary, Russell, Taylor, and Wayne Counties Pro-business and pro-life measures highlighted a fast-paced and productive first week of the 2017 Regular Session of the Kentucky General Assembly. We witnessed history as my friend Jeff Hoover was sworn in as Speaker of the Kentucky House of Representatives, the first Republican Speaker under a Republican majority in 95 years.

