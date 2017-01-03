Ky House, Senate both pass abortion, labor measure

Big Labor and activists for abortion rights turned out in large numbers in the Capitol again Thursday; the former lining the halls outside House chambers, the latter rallying in the rotunda. "The majority of Kentuckians elected super-majorities who were pro-life, in their support for the unborn," Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer told Planned Parenthood's Olivia Beres and others gathered outside his Annex office shortly before noon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.