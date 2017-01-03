Ky House, Senate both pass abortion, ...

Ky House, Senate both pass abortion, labor measure

Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Big Labor and activists for abortion rights turned out in large numbers in the Capitol again Thursday; the former lining the halls outside House chambers, the latter rallying in the rotunda. "The majority of Kentuckians elected super-majorities who were pro-life, in their support for the unborn," Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer told Planned Parenthood's Olivia Beres and others gathered outside his Annex office shortly before noon.

Chicago, IL

