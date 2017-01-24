Kentucky Environmental Quality Commission was established in 1972 and once functioned as a semi-independent watchdog on state environmental programs, but its future is in limbo with the Bevin administration. Ky. environmental body faces potential demise Kentucky Environmental Quality Commission was established in 1972 and once functioned as a semi-independent watchdog on state environmental programs, but its future is in limbo with the Bevin administration.

