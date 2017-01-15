KY-69 reopened after loaded trailer detaches from semi
A semi-trailer, carrying a 45,000 pound loud, detached from the truck and went up on a sidewalk on Town Hill, according to the press release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The press release does not mention any injuries suffered during the crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 min
|Uncle Tab
|257,395
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|19 min
|chuck zimmerman
|158,456
|Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|Clark
|354
|Pain Clinic
|Fri
|Michelle
|1
|Are you using a heat reclaimer? Beware!
|Jan 25
|Joe M
|1
|Connie simpson
|Jan 25
|Lover
|5
|KY Jails Inmates mugshots (Jun '10)
|Jan 24
|Yessir
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC