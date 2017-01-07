Koch Astroturf Army Cheers Union Busting in Kentucky
On the first day that the Kentucky legislature got underway with a newly elected Republican House, a Republican Senate and a Republican governor, the Koch brothers' Americans for Prosperity group blew the whistle and legislators jumped to do their bidding. This week, the Speaker of the House Jeff Hoover rammed through the legislature three bills to break the back of unions and lower wages for highly-skilled construction workers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Common Dreams.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|39 min
|ChromiuMan
|157,362
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Fake News Fox
|255,503
|Trump meets with Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton
|19 hr
|Black Lives Matter
|2
|I'm THE cancer survivor!
|19 hr
|NO TRUMP BIRTH Cert
|2
|NIGERIAN PRINCESSES in Trumped-Up SEX SCANDAL !
|19 hr
|TRUMP a NIGERIAN ...
|3
|News in Brief - 5:15 pm updated:
|Thu
|tad
|3
|I despies my daughter's boyfriend (May '09)
|Thu
|Ask Abbey Hoffman
|156
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC