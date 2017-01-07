Koch Astroturf Army Cheers Union Bust...

Koch Astroturf Army Cheers Union Busting in Kentucky

Common Dreams

On the first day that the Kentucky legislature got underway with a newly elected Republican House, a Republican Senate and a Republican governor, the Koch brothers' Americans for Prosperity group blew the whistle and legislators jumped to do their bidding. This week, the Speaker of the House Jeff Hoover rammed through the legislature three bills to break the back of unions and lower wages for highly-skilled construction workers.

