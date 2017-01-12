Killing Obamacare raises worries abou...

Killing Obamacare raises worries about pre-existing conditions

11 hrs ago

Even while taking steps to repeal the Affordable Care Act, congressional Republicans echoing President-elect Donald Trump say they want to preserve a popular part of President Barack Obama's signature health care law - guaranteed coverage for people with pre-existing conditions. But without an agreement on how to replace Obamacare, health care leaders including the head of the Fairview Community Health Center clinics in Kentucky say they're worried about the future.

