Killing Obamacare raises worries about pre-existing conditions
Even while taking steps to repeal the Affordable Care Act, congressional Republicans echoing President-elect Donald Trump say they want to preserve a popular part of President Barack Obama's signature health care law - guaranteed coverage for people with pre-existing conditions. But without an agreement on how to replace Obamacare, health care leaders including the head of the Fairview Community Health Center clinics in Kentucky say they're worried about the future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|14 min
|Just call me ABE 2
|255,910
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|Strel
|157,695
|Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08)
|Wed
|no secret
|352
|VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go...
|Tue
|Forward Observer
|53
|G-D is! (Oct '14)
|Mon
|T imGolden
|8
|Trump meets with Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton
|Jan 6
|Black Lives Matter
|2
|I'm THE cancer survivor!
|Jan 6
|NO TRUMP BIRTH Cert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC