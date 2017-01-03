Kentucky's Attack on Unions Provides a Glimpse into the GOP's Impending War on Workers

Union members look over the balcony as protesters fill the Kentucky Capitol rotunda to protest right-to-work legislation, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Frankfort, Ky. hile Donald Trump supporters celebrated their candidate's massive upset on Election Day, Kentucky Republicans were joyous for an additional reason: They had just seized control of what had been the last majority Democratic legislative chamber in the South.

